Trump made some BIG promises on BIG Chinese orders for Boeing planes…

Well. The order came in WELL SHORT and click- BA, stock is cratering.

The expectation was reportedly around 500 jets. Trump says China agreed to buy 200.

The best part? Trump disclosed purchases of at least $1 million in Boeing and Nvidia shares, while Boeing was expected to benefit from the China trip. Then the “big win” came in WAY smaller than expected…………………….. and the stock dropped.

Trump lost money….

GM