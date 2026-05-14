There Is Justice! Boeing Stock Drops Over 4% After Trump Fails To Deliver On Chinese Plane Orders. Trump's Bet On Boeing Stock? It Just Cratered....
From Greg M
Trump made some BIG promises on BIG Chinese orders for Boeing planes…
Well. The order came in WELL SHORT and click- BA, stock is cratering.
The expectation was reportedly around 500 jets. Trump says China agreed to buy 200.
The best part? Trump disclosed purchases of at least $1 million in Boeing and Nvidia shares, while Boeing was expected to benefit from the China trip. Then the “big win” came in WAY smaller than expected…………………….. and the stock dropped.
Trump lost money….
GM
Proverbs 28:22 He that hasteth to be rich hath an evil eye, and considereth not that poverty shall come upon him.
And exactly why I said in an earlier post something wasnt right. He tried to manipulate markets prior to a dump 🤣. That is this scumbags MO