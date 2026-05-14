Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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The WinePress
3h

Proverbs 28:22 He that hasteth to be rich hath an evil eye, and considereth not that poverty shall come upon him.

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Kamil's avatar
Kamil
4h

And exactly why I said in an earlier post something wasnt right. He tried to manipulate markets prior to a dump 🤣. That is this scumbags MO

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