These Are The Companies Who, So Far, Have Announced Layoffs In 2024. Is Your Employer Listed?
From Greg M
Lions and friends.
As we discussed would happen at the end of last year regarding mass layoffs this year.
Below is a list of companies, so far, who have already announced mass layoffs in 2024. Note: This list may not be totally complete and expect more to follow.
Please feel free to share this.
GM
Companies with layoffs in 2024:
IBM layoffs: unknown % of wor…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.