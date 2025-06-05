100% FREE. ALL THE INFO YOU NEED AND MORE TO BEAT THE SYSTEM. INCLUDING A DAILY BREAKDOWN OF THE MARKET AND MY “TRADE OF THE WEEK.” Click HERE: https://traderschoice.net/about-traders-choice/
LIONS! PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK. Choose either PayPal, Click: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GregoryMannarino
Or Use STRIPE, Click: https://buy.stripe.com/28o15F82aeQwcCc7ss
Want to support my work with Crypto? Please click here: https://commerce.coinbase.com/checkout/512f394b-b043-4869-96b3-df29676ec23d
Watch on You Tube: TRUMP CALLS MAJOR FIRM TO BUILD A MASTER SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM…which tells you all you need to know. Palantir Technologies is building it for the government. Approximately 15 minute video.
hording is foolish. As you said, the dollar is doomed. Some cash may buy some supplies amongst the locals, but will be mostly useless. Gold is shiny yellow rocks. Useless. Crypto will not be useful when the grid goes down, as it will. There will be prolonged famine, grid shutdowns, possible war, possible pandemics.
The best moves? Stock up on supplies= food, water, flashlights, paper toiletry, medicine, etc... enough for at least a year. The second amendment was provided in case the government is overbearing as a safeguard for freedom. USe it, purchase firearms. If anybody comes wanting to force vaccines, or to take you away, shoot his mthrfkng head off. POlice, military, or FEMA will try to "rescue" you. Shoot their heads off. There are a thousand FEMA internment camps. You will die there. The government is not your friend. TAke heed to this advice
https://truthforce.work