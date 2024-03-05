Ok…
The US 10yr yield is dropping fast! And with that as of this post, stocks are under pressure…
THIS MARKET NEEDS TO DROP and establish a new floor. PERIOD!
WHILE AT THE SAME TIME we want to see the 10yr yield DROP.
ITS A PERFECT SET UP!
This is EXACTLY the situation I personally have been waiting for… Looking for an opportunity to buy more of this mark…
