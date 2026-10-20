Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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KT McD's avatar
KT McD
6d

The video stops after a couple minutes. I went to YouTube tube and same thing happened there.

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Bill Wallace's avatar
Bill Wallace
6d

Good morning. I gifted a month's subscription to Sam Chaney of Weaponized News with the hopeful result the two can get an interview together -- he and Brendon O'Connell. I've been screaming Greg's work to their audience for a good year at least. They have to hear it from Greg himself. If for nothing more, I am sharing Greg's work.

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