WARSH. Now Senate Confirmed.

A creature who is being allowed to hide his vast wealth behind confidentiality agreements.

Trump’s pick, who will help The Fed usher in an expanded wave of debt expansion, currency evaporation, and keep rates suppressed on a new/higher level accelerating the greatest wealth transfer effect in world history directly out of our country, and its middle class, right into the pockets of Trump’s Protected Epstein Class.

This is the guy Trump needs. NOT WHO YOU WANT.

GM