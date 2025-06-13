Lions…

This new war will NOT be a one-issue problem, it will ripple through the entire Babylonian system.

Everything below, pre-planned, straightforward. Should make sense to you. (If not, please let me know in the comments).

Core impact. Money printing and more DEBT creation. THE FED WINS.

The moment Israel hit Iran, the US will be called on to replenish Israeli defense stocks (missiles, bombs, parts). The US will be called on to mobilize more naval and air assets in the region, (carriers, planes, defense systems). Increase regional security.

Result: more fiscal deficits and for the Fed, more debt issuance/buying/QE.

EXPECT a defense spending explosion. Defense contractors (Lockheed, Raytheon, Northrop) will lobby for and RECEIVE MASSIVE new contracts.

Politicians love this, it’s an easy bipartisan win.

WHAT THEY WILL NOT TELL YOU…War spending is inflationary. It diverts resources from civilian economy, pulls labor and materials into defense. Pushes deficit higher. Economics 101.

Higher inflation via energy markets, obviously… along with dollar instability and further debasement. Worsening the current global economic slowdown, it will hit the US hard.

Money printing? YES.

Defense spending? YES.

Higher inflation? YES.

Collateral damage BROAD? YES… economy, markets, currency, trade flows, geopolitics.

GM