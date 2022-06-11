Lions and friends..
As of late, actually this has gone on for a while now, but I receive complaints that I put out too much material in this newsletter. Honestly, I do not even know how to respond to this other than to say that if a person is unhappy with this newsletter they can unsubscribe- I am not trying to be nasty or mean by saying that, but I do n…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.