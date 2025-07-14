Lions…

Yesterday, in my click- Markets a Look Ahead Video we covered A LOT. Well, it just got bigger.

President Trump is about to make a MAJOR announcement after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky finished his meeting with US special envoy Keith Kellogg. Trump says that the US will be sending “very sophisticated” weapons to Ukraine.

Multiple other factors developing… We are in convergence territory. We now have this major announcement from President Trump on Ukraine, compounded by trade war escalation. Trump’s looming 30–50% tariffs on EU, Mexico, Brazil and Canada are set to begin August 1st, if no deals are made. Markets are already wobbling on this. Expect volatility across industrials, autos, and consumer goods.

Banks (JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo) report earnings this week. Also Netflix, Johnson & Johnson, ASML, Tesla. I fully expect expect heavily massaged numbers and forward guidance spin. Any weak reports may be blamed on “supply chains” or “uncertainty over tariffs.”

Lions… we are being GASLIGHTED and psychologically tested AT EVERY LEVEL. They will continue to try to confuse the real picture.

THE EPSTEIN FILES MELTDOWN… Expect a MAJOR DISTRACTION.

The pressure to bury this is immense and with that, be ready for anything. This is not just about Trump… the Epstein network involves global elites, other politicians, royalty, corporate giants, judges, military brass.

Lions… expect more lies, and be mentally and spiritually ready for a SHOCK EVENT.

Be ready for anything…

