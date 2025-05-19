Share this postGregory’s NewsletterThoughts? Comments?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThoughts? Comments?From Greg MGregory MannarinoMay 19, 202552Share this postGregory’s NewsletterThoughts? Comments?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore634ShareLions.. please participate here. To do so, click on the image below.52Share this postGregory’s NewsletterThoughts? Comments?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore634SharePreviousNext
The FED is choosing to appear paralyzed on the surface but they aren't done. They are waiting for the system to break down a lot worse than it is right now, because this gives them a reason to cut rates at a faster pace, and accelerate their money printers.
FED policy in 2020 resulted in too much in a short period of time...now policy is too little too late, until there's just too much all at once...and this is what fuels inflation....this is what weakens the dollar faster.
They aren't done printing, because they would not need to do any sort of Stealth QE behind closed doors if they wanted the system to collapse at this very moment.
