WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said in an interview on Fox News that the administration is working to develop a temporary pass for immigrants who work in certain industries, which would mark the latest shift in the administration’s approach to immigration enforcement for farmworkers.
Trump should change his name to Waffle House.
Im tired of trump as he just sucks oxygen out of everything. TPTB decide immigration policy and will allow minor disturbance to their businesses. Texh needs all their HB1s so those were increased. Monsanto can lose 3-5% so now theyre upset. The suit in office will do what his masters tell him