Share this postGregory’s NewsletterThoughts? Opinion?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThoughts? Opinion?From Greg MGregory MannarinoJun 05, 202540Share this postGregory’s NewsletterThoughts? Opinion?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore341ShareLions.Please participate in this. Click on the image below.40Share this postGregory’s NewsletterThoughts? Opinion?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore341SharePreviousNext
Let's see...Trillions of dollars in debt, dollar not backed by gold, usury, Constitution ignored and undermined, bloated unconstitutional administrative state, income tax, unconstitutional wars, apostate churches, zionist controlled media, congressmen and presidential administration...
Im sure votetards are prefectly comfortable with the system they brought us. After all, they do call government 'daddy' like their favorite money grifter tucker cuckholdson.