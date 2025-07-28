Share this postGregory’s NewsletterThoughts? Opinion?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThoughts? Opinion?From Greg MGregory MannarinoJul 28, 20257Share this postGregory’s NewsletterThoughts? Opinion?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore51ShareLions. Please weigh in here. To participate, click on the image below.7Share this postGregory’s NewsletterThoughts? Opinion?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore51SharePrevious
First, the man at one time worked for George Soros. For you thank think he is doing an excellent job should DO YOUR HOMEWORK on Soros. Secondly, he has totally "stonewalled" any attempt to seriously audit Fort Knox after agreeing in principle to it. Thirdly, he is a total insider and not in a positive way. The U.S. Treasury just goes on doing what it does best, "lying and spinning" the reality of the situation.
Far as I'm concerned, fuck 'em all. Hard rain gonna fall 'cause they make it this way, every. Single. Time. Most do not know the extent of how far all this has got. Jeff Berwick's newsletter of today, well, I should copy and paste it here in its entirety but won't until someone asks me in a response. It's information everyone needs to know regardless of financial stability or not.