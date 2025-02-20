Lions…
First off, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has confirmed that the gold at Ft. Knox is regularly audited and is “all present and accounted for.” (Me personally, I would like to see proof).
With that, President Trump’s focus on auditing Fort Knox is raising the possibility of a “revaluation” of gold to fair MARKET value, which would be around $3,…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.