Lions…

Some people are literally "freaking out" that I have the gall to charge $3 a month/$40 a year, to build this, click- revolution/freedom platform for us… disconnected from Babylon with NO CENSORSHIP, NO COMMERCIALS, NO BOTS, NO SCAMMERS, NO PAID SHILLS.

They are FILLED WITH HORROR AND SHOCK! That I will hold a FREE year end event for subscribers, promote and support food drives, member-voted quarterly charitable events, with more to come.

Oh, they have no issue paying $12/month to Netflix… or $8 for a cup of coffee… or $15 for toxic streaming sludge…

But $3 for a revolution of light? THEY ARE HORRORFIED!

What are they REALLY afraid of? They’re threatened by the freedom it funds.

This is not a subscription… it’s JUST THE BEGINNING into sovereignty, FREEDOM.

GM