Lions…
Some people are literally "freaking out" that I have the gall to charge $3 a month/$40 a year, to build this, click- revolution/freedom platform for us… disconnected from Babylon with NO CENSORSHIP, NO COMMERCIALS, NO BOTS, NO SCAMMERS, NO PAID SHILLS.
They are FILLED WITH HORROR AND SHOCK! That I will hold a FREE year end event for subscribers, promote and support food drives, member-voted quarterly charitable events, with more to come.
Oh, they have no issue paying $12/month to Netflix… or $8 for a cup of coffee… or $15 for toxic streaming sludge…
But $3 for a revolution of light? THEY ARE HORRORFIED!
What are they REALLY afraid of? They’re threatened by the freedom it funds.
This is not a subscription… it’s JUST THE BEGINNING into sovereignty, FREEDOM.
GM
10 cents a day. How dare you ;)
I appreciate you Greg. If you need anything just let us know. Three dollars a month is more than fair but its not about value at this point!