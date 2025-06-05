Share this postGregory’s NewsletterTime To Buy Tesla??? Thoughts?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreTime To Buy Tesla??? Thoughts?From Greg MGregory MannarinoJun 05, 202560Share this postGregory’s NewsletterTime To Buy Tesla??? Thoughts?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1522ShareLions. Tesla has lost nearly $140 billion in market cap since Elon Musk left DOGE.QUESTION…. ARE YOU BUYING, OR CONSIDERING BUYING TESLA STOCK?GM60Share this postGregory’s NewsletterTime To Buy Tesla??? Thoughts?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1522SharePreviousNext
FK EVIL Elon and ANY 'pie' that he has his LIL DEMON FINGERS in!!
Those who invest in EVIL, for MONEY (aka 'Riches')........you've got some serious BAD KARMA headed your way!
Nope, never! The ketamine king is toast!