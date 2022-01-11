DUH!!!!!!!!!!!!! I GOT THE DATE WRONG AGAIN!!!!!!!!!! I MEANT TO SAY 2022!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

MMRI Link: Should You Buy Stocks Now Or Get Out Of The Market? CLICK HERE: https://traderschoice.net/about-traders-choice/

PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK. Click here: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GregoryMannarino