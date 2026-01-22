Lions. You are laughing aren’t you… and with good reason.

This headline is PURE PROPAGANDA… AND ITS NOT GOING TO STOP.

Lions… this “4.4% GDP” headline is propaganda-by-omission.

Here is the breakdown using THEIR OWN NUMBERS!

In Q3 2025, US Total Public Debt jumped $1.426T. Over this same quarter, nominal GDP rose only $153B quarter-to-quarter.

Lions… to put a REAL overstanding on this, the math comes to $9.27 of new debt for every $1 of output. Yes, you read that correctly and its INSANE.

The US added $1.426T of debt to get $153.8B of economic output. Just IMAGINE trying to run a business or household like this?

Bottom line… this headline above… its debt driven propaganda optics, not a production led economic roar back.

Lions. The US has become a ZOMBIE CORPORATION ON A GALACTIC LEVEL.

Moreover… AND IN REAL TERMS, THE US ECONOMY IS IN RAPID CONTRACTION.

GM