Today's #FAKE US GDP HEADLINE PRINT. (Expect More). GDP IS ACTUALLY NEGATIVE...
From Greg M
Lions. You are laughing aren’t you… and with good reason.
This headline is PURE PROPAGANDA… AND ITS NOT GOING TO STOP.
Lions… this “4.4% GDP” headline is propaganda-by-omission.
Here is the breakdown using THEIR OWN NUMBERS!
In Q3 2025, US Total Public Debt jumped $1.426T. Over this same quarter, nominal GDP rose only $153B quarter-to-quarter.
Lions… to put a REAL overstanding on this, the math comes to $9.27 of new debt for every $1 of output. Yes, you read that correctly and its INSANE.
The US added $1.426T of debt to get $153.8B of economic output. Just IMAGINE trying to run a business or household like this?
Bottom line… this headline above… its debt driven propaganda optics, not a production led economic roar back.
Lions. The US has become a ZOMBIE CORPORATION ON A GALACTIC LEVEL.
Moreover… AND IN REAL TERMS, THE US ECONOMY IS IN RAPID CONTRACTION.
GM
After 48 years I cannot stand to listen to a politician speak or listen to scripted news . But my neighbors think I am crazy 🤪. There is no logic its just our team is better and we are winning
Global indebtedness. And to think, I sit here debt free. One day, I shall rule the world.