New inflation numbers are out this morning… and inflation/the cost of living is still rising.

Core inflation rose again… at a 2.6% Annual rate.

Here is a breakdown of how its hitting the US consumer/the US economy.

Using their own numbers.

60% of adults said price changes over the prior year made their finances worse. 17% said prices made their situation “much worse.”

A MASSIVE 79% of American citizens reported changing their behavior in response to higher prices, (switching products, using less, delaying purchases, reducing savings, etc.).

As of January 2026, the University of Michigan’s year-ahead inflation expectations held steady at 4.2%. University of Michigan year-ahead inflation expectations show households still anticipate ongoing price pressure moving forward.

Lions. Price shock isn’t a just headline CPI number.

When 60% of people say prices made them worse off, and 79% are changing how they live, that’s the economy telling you the truth.

DEMAND AN IMMEDIATE RETURN OF PURCHASING POWER TO THE CURRENCY!

