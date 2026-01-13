Today's Numbers: Inflation Continues To Rise. More American's Are Now Experiencing "Price Shock." Here Are The Numbers.
From Greg M
Lions..
New inflation numbers are out this morning… and inflation/the cost of living is still rising.
Core inflation rose again… at a 2.6% Annual rate.
Here is a breakdown of how its hitting the US consumer/the US economy.
Using their own numbers.
60% of adults said price changes over the prior year made their finances worse. 17% said prices made their situation “much worse.”
A MASSIVE 79% of American citizens reported changing their behavior in response to higher prices, (switching products, using less, delaying purchases, reducing savings, etc.).
As of January 2026, the University of Michigan’s year-ahead inflation expectations held steady at 4.2%. University of Michigan year-ahead inflation expectations show households still anticipate ongoing price pressure moving forward.
Lions. Price shock isn’t a just headline CPI number.
When 60% of people say prices made them worse off, and 79% are changing how they live, that’s the economy telling you the truth.
DEMAND AN IMMEDIATE RETURN OF PURCHASING POWER TO THE CURRENCY!
GM
Trumpflation. He can NOT bull shit his way through this ongoing economic failure.
It's a tooth fairy system. I was born in Brooklyn in 1950; that bridge is still there. Enough of the crap. If Jesus can overturn money changers tables, then we can and should seek and get the truth...actually, we already know.