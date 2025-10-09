Jamie Dimon says economy is weakening and warns of Stock Market “Correction”
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warned of a heightened risk of a significant correction in the U.S. stock market.
“I am far more worried about that than others,” Dimon said, adding there were a “lot of things out there” creating an atmosphere of uncertainty, pointing to risk facto…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.