Lions and friends…
I am thinking of getting back into swing trading. I have been doing A LOT of intra-day trading for a while now and frankly it is exhausting.
Swing trading is holding a position from days to weeks, more like weeks for my style of swing trading. (I was a swing trader for many years…)
So. I am thinking that soon I will post my own trades, e…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.