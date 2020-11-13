Lions.. I would recommend picking up this book, comes out every year. I have bought one every year for a VERY long time.. Helps to navigate the market. (I have no skin in this, it is not my publication, and I will not get a penny from a single sale). I just think this book is a good resource for traders. https://www.amazon.com/Stock-Traders-Almanac-2021…
