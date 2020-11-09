My Lions.. what generally happens to those people who try and bet against us? THEY GET THEIR FACES RIPPED OFF.... Either you run with the Pride, or you get eaten alive... GM
I am planning on taking the next day or so off from trading.. allow this market to balance out.
I will be posting and blogging- just no new trades.
I will keep you posted.
GM
