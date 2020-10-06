Lions.. understand what we are doing.. NOT picking tops and or bottoms- THAT IS A GAME FOR LOSERS.
We are trying to capitalize on trends.
This is the reason why I do not post the price I pay for an option! There is no need for this IMO. Some of us will get in and out at a better price than others, that is just the way it is.
Moreover, when it comes to time…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.