Lions.. I will continue to post opportunities to trade here in my newsletter, but I urge you to KNOW HOW TO TRADE! I just posted several stocks in my previous newsletter which look good to me from the long side.
EVERYTHING I know about trading, all the tricks, are in my new book A (NOT) So Random Walk On Wall Street..
If you still do not have a copy of my…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.