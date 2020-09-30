Lions.. you must learn to accept smaller steady gains over time. I just heard from a trader who was in one of my trades, and he allowed a 20% gain to turn into a loss.. this person admitted that he was “greedy” and it cost him.. lesson learned.
It is always best to pull profits and rotate into another trade, then repeat. Doing this over time is massively…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.