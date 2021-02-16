Lions.. do you know that you can also sell options? I do cover this in my book A (NOT) So Random Walk On Wall Street, but let me do a brief synopsis here.

Lets say you are bullish on stock XYZ, well you could buy a call or sell a put. If you buy a call, you BUY TO OPEN and hope that the stock price goes up. If you sell a put, you SELL TO OPEN, and hope t…