The excerpt below is from page 46 of my new book A (NOT) So Random Walk On Wall Street.
Standard Deviation.
Regarding the price action of options. Within 1 standard deviation will occur 68.2% of all price action. Within 2 standard deviations will occur 95.4% of price action, and within 3 standard deviations will encompass 99.7% of all price action. Under…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.