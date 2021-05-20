Who ever said “buy low sell high” was wrong..
If an asset is trading lower, generally it is doing so for a reason.
Me, I like to buy high and sell higher.
If an asset is trading higher/is in an uptrend, THAT is when to buy!
If you are attempting to “buy low” then you are in the business of attempting to pick bottoms- good luck with that..
PROFESSIONAL TRADER…
