Lions.. trading is a serious business, I think we all know that.
I continue to hear from people buying calls and puts without hedging them. As I have said numerous times, buying options- especially without hedging them is a dangerous game and should only be played like that if you are extremely proficient at doing so.
If you are intent on buying options,…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.