Lions and friends..
It was brought to my attention that Lions @LionPride, who was a moderator in my free for everyone chatroom on my website TradersChoice.net was unfairly banning people and causing disharmony.
I want to apologize for that.
I have taken action and removed Lions @LionPride as a moderator.
Again I am sorry if this impacted you in any negative…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.