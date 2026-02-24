(Reuters)- Trump is threatening countries that “play games” would face higher tariffs and he could use other legal authorities “in a much more powerful and obnoxious way,” while also floating possible license fees, levies, on products entering the U.S.

Lions…

Here we go again and its impossible to make it up.

Trump can call it tariffs, levies, license fees, or anything else… if the cost is imposed at the border/on imports, it hits the US economy. PERIOD. (No great secret or hidden mystery here… this is economics 101).

US importers (cash outlay at customs). US small businesses, US industry, US factories, US manufacturing, (margin compression). US consumers (price passthrough).

Lions. Trump can make up anything he wants as narrative control is the name of his game here..

Trump can rename it/call it tariffs, license fees, levies, whatever… but he can’t change the mechanism...

When import costs and policy uncertainty rise, America pays first.

US importers face higher cash outlays, businesses must absorb or pass costs FULL-STOP. US consumers face rising pricing pressure, and uncertainty.

Trump using the slogan “We Will Make Them Pay” IS A GRAND DECEPTION AGAINST THE AMERICAN PEOPLE… AND AMERICA…

Lions… here again with whatever Trump wants to call it, America pays first… which puts America last.

The simplicity here is astonishing! Truly… But the CON JOB, and those who will fall for THE CON is incredible.

Lions. The solution again is NOT to tax the American people and call it “winning.”

The solution is to FIX the dollar/currency crisis and take control of US exploding debt/deficits by incentivizing domestic production.

With Trump’s current policy, incentivizing domestic production cannot happen if America is being tricked into believing that the only way to “fix The System,” is to have American citizens pay for it via an import tax labeled as tariffs, levies, license fees or whatever Trump can come up with…

A INTERNAL WAR AGAINST AMERICA…

America is in an economic wipe-out situation which WILL lead to an “economic shock event” scorched earth situation…

and yet even then… there will still be those who will call it winning…

GM