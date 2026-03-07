Trump... America Is Offering $20 Billion To Provide Insurance For Shipping In The Gulf.
From Greg M
The Trump administration’s plan to provide up to $20 billion in reinsurance so ships can resume navigating through the Strait of Hormuz has been met with skepticism, with analysts questioning whether the amount will be enough — and whether it will matter at all when it comes to investor sentiment.
The reinsurance, to be provided through the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, or DFC, includes war risk and is meant to support American and “allied businesses” operating in the Middle East during the conflict with Iran, the administration said Friday.
75% of my life we’ve been in the Middle East. Spent eight trillion, thousands of soldiers dead, not one benefit to America. He created this problem and now the taxpayers will have to pay for it. He can talk to my hand.
Its amazing no financial responsibility no respect for the US Constitution, no loyalty to average Americans, Loyalty to a Small Foreign County that own soldiers won’t show up to fight and no financial accountability to anyone of the country he heads. It’s a old story with trump look at failed deals, bankruptcies and companies. Why does this sound like Treason what would George Washington say.