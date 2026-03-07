The Trump administration’s plan to provide up to $20 billion in reinsurance so ships can resume navigating through the Strait of Hormuz has been met with skepticism, with analysts questioning whether the amount will be enough — and whether it will matter at all when it comes to investor sentiment.

The reinsurance, to be provided through the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, or DFC, includes war risk and is meant to support American and “allied businesses” operating in the Middle East during the conflict with Iran, the administration said Friday.