$Trump And $Melania Coins Lost Nearly 100% Of Their Value... "Investors" Got WIPED-OUT. But The Trump Family Made $616 MILLION.
From Greg M
Lions. Trump’s own launch post said: “GET YOUR $TRUMP NOW” and directed people to the official site.
Melania’s launch post said the official Melania meme was live and that people could buy it now!
EXTREME FALLOUT.
$TRUMP has collapsed 97%–98% from the peak.
$MELANIA has collapsed 99%+ from the peak.
That is a wipe-out.
But… it gets EVEN worse.
The $TRUMP coin generated nearly $100 million in trading fees in less than two weeks, and the Trump family made about $616 million…
AND THE CON-CONTINUES.
GM
White House Seeks $11 Billion More Aid for Farmers
https://www.rfdtv.com/exclusive-white-house-seeks-11-billion-more-for-farmers
Bailout for "farmers" (big-ag and farmland owners - there is a difference).
Surname should be, Grifter.