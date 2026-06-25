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Gregory’s Newsletter

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The WinePress's avatar
The WinePress
2h

White House Seeks $11 Billion More Aid for Farmers

https://www.rfdtv.com/exclusive-white-house-seeks-11-billion-more-for-farmers

Bailout for "farmers" (big-ag and farmland owners - there is a difference).

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Born Again's avatar
Born Again
2h

Surname should be, Grifter.

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