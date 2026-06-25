Lions. Trump’s own launch post said: “GET YOUR $TRUMP NOW” and directed people to the official site.

Melania’s launch post said the official Melania meme was live and that people could buy it now!

EXTREME FALLOUT.

$TRUMP has collapsed 97%–98% from the peak.

$MELANIA has collapsed 99%+ from the peak.

That is a wipe-out.

But… it gets EVEN worse.

The $TRUMP coin generated nearly $100 million in trading fees in less than two weeks, and the Trump family made about $616 million…

AND THE CON-CONTINUES.

GM