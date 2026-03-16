Lions…

Lets open this one up…

And I hope that I am not being overly optimistic here. And MAYBE I am giving credit where it is not due but…

I see this as a positive thing.

Trump appears to be de-escalating. I have said this repeatedly! “I do not care HOW Trump does it or frames it…” (But I see this…) The US Is Now Allowing Iranian Oil Out Of The Gulf, as a sign of de-escalation.

The US needs to de-escalate PERIOD.

Maybe… just maybe Trump sees that now.

He could not build a coalition… even repeated calls asking for help “send ships” all weekend

It is possible that was his “wake up call.”

GM