Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aaron777's avatar
Aaron777
2h

He doesn’t make the rules the bankers do!

Reply
Share
2 replies
The WinePress's avatar
The WinePress
2h

My two cents -- I think this either turns into Russia-Ukraine, a slow burn where millions die and trillions are spent on a war that makes no sense, and supply chains weaken globally; or we go hot fast and go nuclear, Israel defaults to the Samson option.

Reply
Share
1 reply
49 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture