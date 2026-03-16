Trump Appears To Be De-escalating. Thoughts? Opinion?
From Greg M
Lions…
Lets open this one up…
And I hope that I am not being overly optimistic here. And MAYBE I am giving credit where it is not due but…
I see this as a positive thing.
Trump appears to be de-escalating. I have said this repeatedly! “I do not care HOW Trump does it or frames it…” (But I see this…) The US Is Now Allowing Iranian Oil Out Of The Gulf, as a sign of de-escalation.
The US needs to de-escalate PERIOD.
Maybe… just maybe Trump sees that now.
He could not build a coalition… even repeated calls asking for help “send ships” all weekend
It is possible that was his “wake up call.”
GM
He doesn’t make the rules the bankers do!
My two cents -- I think this either turns into Russia-Ukraine, a slow burn where millions die and trillions are spent on a war that makes no sense, and supply chains weaken globally; or we go hot fast and go nuclear, Israel defaults to the Samson option.