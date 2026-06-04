Trump Calls Out "Bad Republicans" Unpatriotic! As He States AGAIN! "I Am Right In The Middle Of My Final Negotiations To End The War."
From Greg M
And Lions… round and round we go again.
FINAL NEGOTIATIONS for the umpteenth time.
Trump called out “4 bad Republicans” as “unpatriotic” as “trying to limit my War Powers, right in the middle of my final negotiations to end the War with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”
Trump went on to say: “the move is an unconstitutional attempt to restrict presidential…