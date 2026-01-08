Lions…here’s what Trump’s $1.5T military spending really means, (and why it matters).

Magnitude. The current (2026) military budget is $901B. The call for $1.5T in 2027 is roughly a +$599B jump.

Unless this massive spending jump is offset, WHICH WILL NOT HAPPEN, then it’s more borrowing, more Treasury supply, pressure on yields, MORE FED INTERVENTION. (VAST debt expansion, dollar devaluation).

Lions… The US has become a debt-expansion regime ON A GALACTIC LEVEL. A hyper-debt system the likes of which have never been seen before in world history.

