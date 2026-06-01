Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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vladhq's avatar
vladhq
1h

The man is delusional and no amount of Adderal will bring him back to life

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Don Burgundy's avatar
Don Burgundy
1h

A burrito behind the resolute desk would perform better.

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