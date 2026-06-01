Trump Declares! "Iran talks are continuing at a rapid pace.”(Go Ahead... Make It Up).
From Greg M
Oh… I am just SO relieved to hear Trump blatantly LIE again… “Iran talks are continuing “at a rapid pace.”
Well. lets NOT forget… Trump specifically said he did not care that negotiations with Iran have stopped… And declared that he did not care about oil prices.
Wait… you mean those were lies as well?
GM
The man is delusional and no amount of Adderal will bring him back to life
A burrito behind the resolute desk would perform better.