TRUMP DELAYS TARIFFS ON MEXICO. COPPER CRATERS AS TRUMP EXEMPTS FROM TARIFFS. INFLATION RISES. Mannarino
From Greg M
GIVE ME ONE CHANCE. (AND EARN FREE SUBSCRIPTIONS!)
Lions… I HAVE HAD YOUR BACK FOR YEARS. IF YOU HAVE NOT YET, JOIN US… THE “REVOLUTION/FREEDOM” CHANNEL. (IF YOU DO NOT LIKE IT, YOU CAN JUST UNSUB). Click HERE.
I don’t know why so many people care if Powell cuts rates in September, November, December or whenever. At best, Powell is buying a little more time before the dollar dies. In May of 2026 his term will be up and Trump will put in a super dove. They will cut to 0% and put the last nail in the dollar’s coffin.
Exciting times ahead. New beginnings, new time, and the sun still comes out.