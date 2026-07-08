TRUMP DOWNPLAYS IRAN NUKE THREAT... (So What Is This War Really About?) AMERICA DESERVES ANSWERS! GM

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Gregory’s NewsletterSubscribe to watchTRUMP DOWNPLAYS IRAN NUKE THREAT... (So What Is This War Really About?) AMERICA DESERVES ANSWERS! GMFrom Greg MGregory MannarinoJul 08, 2026∙ Paid582231ShareLions! As usual. All the articles I covered here are in your inbox. (Read them. Share them).Daddy Lion. Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Gregory Mannarino.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Gregory’s NewsletterSubscribeAuthorsGregory MannarinoRecent PostsLions. ITS MORE WAR AND WE CALLED IT. AND THE CONSEQUENCES ARE STACKING UP. (This Is Both The Short, And Long Term Fallout). GM9 hrs ago • Gregory MannarinoTrump Brings Back "GUNBOAT DIPLOMACY." Imperial Japan, Nazi Germany, And The Former Soviet Union Used It. (AND IT NEVER ENDS WELL). GMJul 7 • Gregory MannarinoU.S.-Iran Talks Are Failing. (AGAIN). The Global Energy Artery Is Under Threat. (AGAIN). GMJul 7 • Gregory MannarinoExpect Further Spectacle. More Staged Events. And Increased #FAKE Data. GMJul 6 • Gregory MannarinoThe Empire Builds Monuments... The People Inherit Ruin. GMJul 6 • Gregory MannarinoLions... THE TIME TO BUILD IS NOW! GMJul 5 • Gregory MannarinoLions. (A QUIET REVOLUTION HAS BEGUN...) The Corporate Loyalty Trade Is Breaking. The Final Receipt Belongs To The People. GMJul 2 • Gregory Mannarino