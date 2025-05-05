Lions…

Trump administration exploring gold revaluation to fund Bitcoin purchases. This is not new. The Department of the Treasury records U.S. Government owned gold reserve at the values stated in 31 USC § 5116-5117 (statutory rate) which is $42.2222 per Fine Troy Ounce of gold. Trump was toying with re-valuing gold at the current spot price, and using the difference to buy Bitcoin. Me, I would say buy more gold.

