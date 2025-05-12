Lions…

President Donald Trump on Monday said Qatar had made a “very nice gesture” in offering the jet to act as Air Force One. Then, criticizing American manufacturer Boeing on delays.

Lets not forget the beacon of FREEDOM that Qatar is!

Qatar faces international scrutiny over its restrictions on individual freedoms and liberty. Authorities restrict free expression and have strengthened surveillance capabilities, limiting public dissent and criticism. Women require permission from a male guardian to marry, study abroad, work in many government jobs, and travel abroad if under 25. Women do not have equal rights under inheritance laws and face discrimination in various aspects of life.

In Qatar, political participation is limited. The hereditary emir, a ruler of a territory governed by an emir whose position is passed down through inheritance, holds all executive and legislative power with political parties being prohibited.

I cant help by wonder… What is the quid pro quo?



