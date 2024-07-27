Trump? Harris?
What Is the Market Saying?
By Gregory Mannarino Traderschoice.net
“The Debt Market Is Always Right.”
On Wall Street there is an old adage which goes like this; the debt market is always right. With that, and as of right now, the debt market is telling us that a Trump Presidency is going to happen.
The Debt Market?
The debt market is the largest…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.