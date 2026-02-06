Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Plesser's avatar
Tom Plesser
2h

Just because someone "knows" another, doesn't mean they are involved in the same antics as the other person. I am sick and tired of hearing that Trump is somehow involved. Let's look at who is involved and then comment. Right now all you're doing is wasting time and spewing your anti Trump crap. You don't like the man, that's fine. But it's sounding like you have TDS more than ever. Get over it Greg! Leave politics to people who are into politics and concentrate on money issues. If Trump does something with money, mention it. Coming from NY and a red stronghold at that, I am shocked to see you haven't seen through the law fare that happened to Trump. Clinton was at Trumps wedding. We know Clinton, especially Bill, was on the island. Does this mean Trump and Bill are buddies because he went to his wedding? I interviewed with Trump and wasn't on Epstein's island. Does that mean I am Trumps buddy because I wasn't on the island and interviewed with Trump? Let's move on from this non issue.

Reply
Share
16 replies
michael's avatar
michael
2h

getting harder and harder to stay on this site

Reply
Share
3 replies
56 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture