This is America? What we represent and stand for now?

A sitting US President depicting colored people as monkeys, and a White House that defends it?

The White House initially defended Trump’s Truth Social Post of former President Obama and the former First Lady depicted as monkeys… when asked for comment on Friday morning. “Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public,” Leavitt said.

That’s not “politics.” That’s dehumanization.

Trump, a sitting US President… with known, documented, and provable/undeniable connections to convicted pedophiles.

How many convicted child-sex offenders have you ever personally known or associated with?

For Trump, ITS FIVE…

With Donald Trump… public reporting/official records show documented ties (social, public statements, campaign/transition proximity) to multiple people convicted of sex crimes involving minors.

Here are five names of Trump’s circle convicted of sex crimes involving minors (or child sex trafficking), and documented ties reported in mainstream outlets/official releases.

Jeffrey Epstein — convicted sex offender. Reporting around the released Epstein-file materials includes references to Trump’s documented social ties and mentions of flights on Epstein’s plane in the 1990s (that reporting does not allege criminal wrongdoing by Trump). Ghislaine Maxwell — convicted of serious crimes including sex trafficking of a minor; sentenced to 20 years. Trump publicly said he’d met her, and he made public comments about her during her legal trouble. George Nader — pleaded guilty to child sex charges (including bringing a 14-year-old to the U.S. for sex) and acknowledged child pornography possession; reporting describes him as a key witness in the Mueller probe and details his role as a liaison involving Trump’s transition team. Timothy Nolan — Kentucky announced he pleaded guilty to promoting human trafficking of minors (and other charges); reporting also described him as a local Trump campaign chair in Kentucky. Ralph Shortey — DOJ announced he pleaded guilty to child sex trafficking; Trump’s campaign publicly named him as an Oklahoma co-chair in 2016.

Lions. Has America now become a society that just shrugs off dehumanization? And makes excuses for a President with proximity to the WORST POSSIBLE crimes?

If that IS what America has become, that’s controlled decay. And God Is Watching.

