Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keith Owens's avatar
Keith Owens
1h

I guess the economic forum was correct. You will rent your clothes, Car house and you will be happy.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Gregory Mannarino and others
The WinePress's avatar
The WinePress
1h

Great Depression: Hoovervilles

Greatest Depression: Trumpvilles (they're golden, of course).

Reply
Share
1 reply
40 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture