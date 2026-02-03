Shares of homebuilders Lennar and Taylor Morrison Home rose on Tuesday following a Bloomberg News report that the two companies were among a cohort working on a proposed “Trump Homes” plan aimed at easing the U.S. housing affordability crunch.

The two stocks both jumped 4% on Tuesday.

Lions…

Based on a “rent to own model,” Trump says that this is the way to go so people can afford a home.

Trump says as many as 1 million homes using a “pathway-to-ownership/rent-to-own style program,” which will be funded by billions in private capital will make home ownership great again.

Ok.. so, builders sell volume, 1 million homes into a program, and therefore their company stock and shareholders benefit… and private capital funds it and collects cashflows.

Lions. This WILL NOT help affordability... builders just get guaranteed demand. And private capital becomes the owner/lender at the front end, and collects the cashflow (rent payments and fees).

Rent-to-own is just financing with a different label.

It WILL keep prices elevated by preventing the natural clearing mechanism… lower prices.

“Trump Homes.” ANOTHER CON-JOB ON AMERICA.

GM