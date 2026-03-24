Lions…

Trump cannot help himself. The man is so warped, and believes his followers are such idiots, that they will believe anything.

Iran wants a deal SO BADLY, that these are their demands.

An end to the war. Guarantees against future US military action. Compensation for wartime losses. Formal control of the Strait of Hormuz. No limits on its ballistic missile program.

Yes… that above is The Protector Of Pedophiles” definition of “Iran wants a deal so badly.”

GM