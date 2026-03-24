Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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John's avatar
John
16m

Go Iran. F those pedophile scum.

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Allyson Bailey's avatar
Allyson Bailey
17m

The horrible thing is, there are people that believe him.

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