President Donald Trump said he is reducing the 50-day deadline he gave Russian President Vladimir Putin to reach a peace deal with Ukraine.
Trump said Russia now has less than two weeks to cut that deal or face massive “secondary tariffs” on its trade partners.
President "Blow Hard" can spew whatever he wants now that he is a big Neo Con. Trouble is Putin holds the cards and can sit back and chuckle.
Creating another scenario to deliver more of Uncle Scam's bombs. They just keep shifting attention between Gaza, Ukraine, and Iran.