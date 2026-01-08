Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Abraham Duran's avatar
Abraham Duran
1h

How is this possible? Where's the money coming from? I know the answer but this outrageous!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
PlantingTheSeeds101's avatar
PlantingTheSeeds101
1h

The US will get its money back through taxation. Ha ha!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture