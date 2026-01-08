Trump Mulls Paying Greenland Citizens Between $10,000 and $100,000 Each To Join U.S.
From Greg M
(Reuters)-While the exact dollar figure and logistics of any payment are unclear, U.S. officials have discussed figures ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 per person sending lump sum payments to Greenlanders as part of a bid to convince them to secede and potentially join the United States.
How is this possible? Where's the money coming from? I know the answer but this outrageous!
The US will get its money back through taxation. Ha ha!