TRUMP: NEW "EMERGENCY RULES" FOR FOREIGN WORKERS.
From Greg M
LIONS ALERT... NEW "EMERGENCY RULES" FOR FOREIGN WORKERS. To address chronic farm labor shortages exacerbated by mass deportation efforts, the Trump administration has introduced emergency rules and policy changes to make it easier and cheaper for U.S. farms to hire foreign workers. As of March 16, 2026, primarily target the H-2A visa program for temporary agricultural workers. (There is that word "temporary" again).
GM
I’ve worked with a lot of H2b visa workers before in my seasonal jobs. They got treated better than the Americans.
It’s just temporary. Or transitory. Nothing to be concerned about Everything is fine contained