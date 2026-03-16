Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Carnie outlaw's avatar
Carnie outlaw
2h

I’ve worked with a lot of H2b visa workers before in my seasonal jobs. They got treated better than the Americans.

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Keith in north TEXAS's avatar
Keith in north TEXAS
1h

It’s just temporary. Or transitory. Nothing to be concerned about Everything is fine contained

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