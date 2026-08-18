Trump Says: "No Talks With Iran Are Taking Place And None Are Scheduled. (THE STRAIT REMAINS CLOSED DOWN). This Is Abject Failure DEFINED.
From Greg M
Lions…. ABJECT FAILURE DEFINED.
The situation between the US and Iran just took another dangerous turn.
Trump says there are currently no negotiations taking place with Iran… and none are scheduled.
At the same time, Iran says the strait will remain closed until Washington meets its conditions…
That leaves us with a very simple reality.
NO TALKS.
NO AGREEMEN…